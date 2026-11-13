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Younger WCSD students performing below grade level
By Luke Matheson,7 days ago
A presentation on the Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System, or ATLAS, showed a substantial percentage of Watson Chapel’s kindergarten through second-grade students are performing below grade-level expectations. During the district’s October interim assessments, 302 students were tested in mathematics and 305 in English language arts. In mathematics,...