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Salida Fashion Show Tonight
By Jill Carstens,7 days ago
Salida Council for the Arts invites the public to a night of high style and edgy glamour at the Salida Fashion Show & Night Market tonight from 6pm to 10pm at the SteamPlant. Local designers Nora Petran, Violet Vogel, and Krista Jarvis present a stylish runway show featuring elegant, upcycled designs, thrifted glamour, and vintage fashions. Get inspired by this designer showcase of second hand and textured looks that are eco-friendly, sustainable and featuring local models on the catwalk. Then stay as the runway transforms into CLUB: Night Market with a DJ, designer trunk show of fashions and accessories, cocktails, and dancing. Red carpet photo booth. It’s your chance to get all glammed up in Salida,