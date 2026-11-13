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Cloud reports measure the wrong thing
By David Linthicum,8 days ago
Recent surveys and studies make broad assumptions and come with inherent bias. We need to start questioning these sources and their conclusions. Flexera’s 2026 State of the Cloud Report agrees with many other cloud reports these days: Cloud is more strategic, cloud is more complex, AI makes everything harder, and better governance is the answer. This report, based on a survey of 753 cloud decision-makers and users, argues that enterprise cloud has entered a “value era” in which organizations are measuring success less by cost savings alone and more by business outcomes.