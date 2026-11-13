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October tractor sales show mixed results
By Rusty Halvorson,4 days ago
U.S. agricultural equipment sales were mixed in October. Four-wheel-drive tractor sales did provide a bright spot, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. AEM releases tractor and combine sales reports monthly as an indicator of agricultural equipment market activity. U.S. sales of four-wheel-drive tractors increased 7.7% compared to October 2025. However, total agricultural tractor sales slipped 0.5%, while combine sales fell 9.6%.