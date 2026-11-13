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New York T Visa Immigration Attorney Rajat Shankar Outlines Law Enforcement Certification Requirements for Trafficking Survivors
8 days ago
PLAINVIEW, NY - Survivors of human trafficking pursuing lawful status in the United States often need documentation that only a law enforcement agency can supply. New York T visa immigration attorney Rajat Shankar of Shankar & Associates PC (https://shankarlaw.com/t-visa-lawyer-new-york/law-enforcement-certification/) outlines how Form I-914 Supplement B functions and what applicants can do when an agency declines to sign it.