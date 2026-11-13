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Ninety-Nines paint compass rose at Grider Field
By Special to the Commercial,7 days ago
Volunteers completed a 55-foot compass rose painting at Grider Field at Pine Bluff Regional Airport, continuing a longstanding aviation tradition carried out by The Ninety-Nines at airports across the United States. The Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots, have participated in compass rose painting projects across the country for...