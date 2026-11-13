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Muslim Student Suing School District After His Teacher Told Him ‘I Don’t Negotiate with Terrorists’
By Lowell Cauffiel,8 days ago
A Muslim teenager is suing his Southern California school district after his teacher allegedly told him, “I don’t negotiate with terrorists,” when he objected to her decision not to place him in an advanced English program. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year by 14-year-old Palestinian-American Yousef Abdullah,...