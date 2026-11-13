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Massive Microsoft outage disrupts businesses, schools and governments around the world
By CNN Newsource,4 days ago
(CNN) — Friday update: Outlook is still down for some, but Microsoft says it is seeing “encouraging recovery progress.” Check CNN’s live story for the latest details. A massive Microsoft outage that has left people around the world without access to Outlook email, Teams meeting tools and other staples of modern office life is nearly fixed, according to the latest word from the company.