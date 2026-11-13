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Pet of the Week
By Special to the Commercial,7 days ago
Meet Moonie. This sweet 2-year-old medium sized blond labrador retriever mix is one of the longest residents at animal control. Moonie gets along great with other dogs and has so much love to give. Moonie has spent too much time waiting behind a kennel door, watching others come and go. Moonie deserves a family of her own, a soft place to land and for someone who chooses her. Moonie is heartworm positive, but heartworms are manageable and treatable, so don’t let that stop you from considering this deserving sweetheart. Moonie will be spayed, receive her rabies vaccine and be microchipped upon adoption. If you can be the one who changes Moonie’s story, please go to Pine Bluff Animal Control, 901 N. Haverty St. in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Details: 870-543-5135. (Special to The Commercial)