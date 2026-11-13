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Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Lightshift Energy Celebrate New Battery Energy Storage System
8 days ago
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) and Lightshift Energy, a battery storage developer, owner, and operator celebrated the completion of Colleen VA BESS 1, a new battery energy storage system (BESS) serving CVEC members in Nelson County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday at CVEC’s Colleen Substation in Arrington. The...