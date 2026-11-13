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Bedford Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to shop local this Holiday Season
8 days ago
BEDFORD — As the holiday shopping season approaches, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to remember an important message: Shop Local! From finding the perfect Christmas gift to picking up holiday treats, choosing locally owned businesses is one of the simplest ways to give back to the community while checking items off your holiday shopping list.