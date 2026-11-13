undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SC man threatened suicide days before infant son was found buried alive, report says. What we know.
8 days ago
LEXINGTON — The mother of a man accused of burying his infant son alive in Lexington County said he wanted to take his own life the night before fleeing with the child. The infant, Koah Sharp, was reportedly taken by his father, Michael Comer, on Nov. 9. Comer was arrested the same day, but it wasn't until Nov. 10 that the 11-month-old was found buried alive in the Batesburg-Leesville area.