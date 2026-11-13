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Trainers Reveal 1 Unexpected Sign Your Dog Is Deeply Bonded to You
By Parade Pets AI Desk, Morgan McMurrin,4 days ago
The bond between a human and a dog is one of the most profound, beautiful connections in the natural world. Because our canine companions cannot speak our language, we spend a lifetime learning to translate their subtle cues, expressive tail wags, and quiet glances into words of love. We shower them with praise, treats, and affection, but understanding how they truly feel about us often requires looking closer at their unique body language.