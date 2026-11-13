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MRC Holland Launches Carrier Screening Panel for 26 Inherited Disorders
7 days ago
The new panel detects copy number variants and selected genetic variants, including those in complex genomic regions that can be difficult to assess with routine sequencing. MRC Holland has launched NXtec D038 Carrier Plus, a new digitalMLPA panel designed to support carrier status determination for 26 inherited disorders. The company says the panel includes conditions that can be challenging to fully assess using routine sequencing approaches alone.