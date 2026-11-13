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2027 FEDVIP vision benefits for active-duty families
By U.S. Military Publishing, LLC,8 days ago
The Federal Benefits Open Season is here, which means it’s the ideal time to explore your 2027 vision coverage options through the voluntary, enrollee-pay-all Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). Sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), FEDVIP provides comprehensive vision benefits for family members of active duty service members enrolled in a TRICARE health plan. Whether your family is stateside or overseas, a FEDVIP vision plan can help ensure dependable eye care wherever service takes you.