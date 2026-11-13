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Silver Lake Council Hears Concerns About Potential Closure Of Claypool Elementary
8 days ago
SILVER LAKE – The Silver Lake Town Council heard from several residents about the potential closure of Claypool Elementary School during a Thursday, Nov. 12, meeting. During an Oct. 19 Warsaw Community School board meeting, Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert presented the board with a demographic report on the elementary school’s student population, stating it is less than 50% of the building’s capacity. At that meeting, Hoffert said closure or consolidation of the building could be a possibility in the future.