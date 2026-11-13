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Franklin Electric Announces Agreement to Acquire Challenge Pumps
By Empowering Pumps & Equipment Staff,7 days ago
Franklin Electric Announces Agreement to Acquire Challenge Pumps. Franklin Electric has announced an agreement to acquire Challenge Pumps Holdings Pty Ltd, an Australian manufacturer specializing in underground mine dewatering solutions. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Franklin Electric’s position in mineral extraction and industrial water management. Under the terms...