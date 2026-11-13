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Friday the 13th officially sets return with legendary director
8 days ago
After nearly 20 years at the bottom of Crystal Lake, an iconic slasher villain is finally returning to the big screen. Horror, Inc. announced that a new Friday the 13th movie is in production. The untitled film will be the 13th in the series, and it’s being directed by horror veteran Steve Miner, who previously helmed the second and third entries. We won’t have to wait long, because the movie is set for a global theatrical release in 2027.