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Work begins on first homes around Erlanger Park as tax revenue exceeds expectations
By WTVC,8 days ago
What is Erlanger Park's sales tax revenue compared to projections?. Why did Erlanger Park's sales tax revenue exceed projections?. A new $100 million residential development is breaking ground today near Erlanger Park in Chattanooga's Foundries District. New City Properties is beginning the first phase of development with a multi-unit residential...
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