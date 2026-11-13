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‘NCIS’ Season 24 Officially Sends Torres Deeper Into Dangerous Territory
By Ryan O'Rourke,8 days ago
Much of the buzz around the NCIS franchise this season has centered on the many returning faces. NCIS: New York finally gave LL COOL J's Sam Hanna a regular place in the procedural world again, while Origins not only brought back Mark Harmon as Gibbs, but also Emily Wickersham's Ellie Bishop to join his off-the-books mission. The flagship, meanwhile, has seen a boost in ratings with the arrival of the prodigal son himself, Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, as the new NCIS director for Season 24. For as exciting as those moments have been, the rest of the agents have experienced their own share of major developments.