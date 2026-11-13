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Yankees Receive Boost in Chase for $23 Million Star Pitcher
By Christopher Moore,8 days ago
The New York Yankees have received a positive update in their pursuit of a highly rated free agent. New York is expected to lose several key players to free agency. This includes Jazz Chisholm, Paul Goldschmidt, and Trent Grisham. However, the team’s biggest concern is with their bullpen. Six Yankees relievers are now free to sign with another MLB team.