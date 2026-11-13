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Students Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
8 days ago
North Central Missouri College inducted students into the Eta Mu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) National Honor Society membership at its Savannah Campus. New members include Jenna Gray, Cameron, MO; Mariana Pablo, St. Joseph, MO; and Izabella Walker, Skidmore, MO. The students were honored and recognized for their outstanding academic achievement at an induction ceremony held at the Savannah Campus on November 10.