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President’s Corner > Volunteering With the WSBA in Focus
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
More than 1,500 volunteers help the Washington State Bar Association advance its mission and strengthen the legal profession. Behind their service is Paris Eriksen, the WSBA’s manager of volunteer engagement. I recently interviewed Paris and asked her how the WSBA recruits and supports volunteers, how volunteerism is evolving, and why there is a place for every member to contribute.