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Treasurer’s Report > Introducing Your 2026-2027 Finance Team
By NWSidebar,8 days ago
A dollar matters to me; it always has and always will. My father once told me: “When parents fight about the color of the carpet, that really means the bank account is empty!” Treasury matters, even more so at the WSBA since it manages license fees. After a career in Europe as a mechanical, aerospace, and nuclear engineer, I decided to pivot to the legal profession. The University of Illinois opened its doors to me as their first foreign J.D. student whose native language was not English. Money was very tight as I bet my house on this new career.
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