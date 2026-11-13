undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington County prosecutors refile rape charge against former BYU football player Parker Kingston
By Jeff Richards,7 days ago
Washington County prosecutors have refiled a rape charge against former BYU football player Parker Kingston. The move comes nearly five months after the initial charge was dismissed without prejudice on June 18, meaning it could later be refiled. As previously reported, Kingston was initially charged with first-degree felony rape in...
3