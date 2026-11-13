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Norma Jean (Mallett) Bell, 89, Fort Worth, Texas
8 days ago
Norma Jean (Mallett) Bell, 89, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of De Soto, died Nov. 6, 2026. After showing a talent and love for music and teaching, Mrs. Bell attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, where she met her husband. After teaching for four years in the Kirksville area, the couple moved to De Soto in 1963. She taught third grade at Hillsboro Elementary School for 32 years, all in the same classroom. Having a soprano voice, she sang in the Jefferson College Community Chorale, Starlight Chorus and Cosmopolitan Singers. She and her husband were members of De Soto Christian Church for many years, where she played piano, organ and sang for weekly services. After retirement, she taught piano lessons to countless children in the Jefferson County area. In later years, the couple attended and sang at Grace Presbyterian Church in Crystal City and St. Andrews United Methodist Church in De Soto. In 2022, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas, residing at Bristol Park at Eagle Mountain Assisted Living & Memory Care, while being near their son and his family. She will be remembered for her love, generosity, music and compassion for others. Born Oct. 25, 1937, in Memphis, she was the daughter of the late Tull and Eva (Overfield) Mallett.