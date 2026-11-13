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Cherry Hill to present sacred and patriotic music
8 days ago
The Cherry Hill Concert Series will present a program of sacred and patriotic music with audience participation on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m. Pianist Daniel Steinert will direct the program, which will include the talents of violinist Eric McCracken. Adding their voices to the program will be the Cherry Hill Children’s Voices under the direction of Joyce Roberts, music director of the Cherry Hill Concert Series.