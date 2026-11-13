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Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign as Mid-Michigan families face growing needs
By Trae Harris,8 days ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Christmas bells are ringing again, but behind the holiday cheer is a need for help that doesn’t take a holiday. The Salvation Army kicked off its 2026 Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, bringing together officers from across Mid-Michigan.