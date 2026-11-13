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At 40, the first-time homebuyer has never been older
By Islander News Report,8 days ago
The typical American buying a first home is now 40 years old. That is the headline finding of the National Association of Realtors’ 2026 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, which surveyed buyers and sellers who closed between July 2025 and June 2026. The median age matches last year’s all-time high and is a full decade older than in 2010, when the typical first-time buyer was 30. In the 1980s, first-timers were usually in their late 20s.