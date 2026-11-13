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SupplyHouse Plans $19 Million Georgia Fulfillment Center, Creating 330 Jobs in Henry County
8 days ago
ATLANTA — SupplyHouse, an online distributor of plumbing, HVAC and electrical supplies, plans to invest an estimated $19 million in new logistics operations near Locust Grove, Georgia, creating 330 jobs in Henry County. The new fulfillment center will strengthen the company’s Southeast distribution capabilities, bringing inventory closer to customers...