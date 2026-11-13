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Love BIG Historical Battles But Hate Painting? WoFun Has The Answer! #OTTWeekender
8 days ago
It's OTTWeekender time! In this week's show, Gerry gives the lowdown on EVERYTHING we know so far about Monolith's plans for the new Incarnation of Confrontation coming next year, including gameplay details! We also talk about an EASY way into Historical wargaming with BIG armies and more from the Golden Age of Piracy as Firelock Games head back to Oak & Iron.