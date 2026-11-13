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Ramona “Mona” Harrell Currie
By Submitted Story,8 days ago
Ramona “Mona” Harrell Currie lost her battle with lymphoma on November 10, 2026. Mona knew God’s plan was the most important thing. Throughout her illness, she remained a light to the people she encountered. She shared the gospel with nurses and always had a smile or a kind word for anyone who needed it. She didn’t let her discomfort take her focus off what was really important.