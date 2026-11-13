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Amtrak Tops Out Steel Structure for Boston M&I Facility
By Jennifer McLawhorn, Managing Editor,7 days ago
Amtrak topped out the steel structure for the new Maintenance & Inspection (M&I) facility in Boston. Amtrak says the building envelope is closing in with the placement of the final steel beam. The progress is an “important construction milestone at Southampton Yard,” and it reflects the collaboration between the contractor and Amtrak. The facility will support maintenance of the new Airo fleet that will debut in late 2027 on the Northeast Regional. Amtrak says more than 220,000 worker-hours have been completed since construction began.
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