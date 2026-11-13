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Philadelphia Groups Plan Free Thanksgiving Meals, Turkey Giveaways, and Food Help
By Michael Vyskocil,8 days ago
Philadelphia-area organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals, food assistance, and holiday resources to those in need this year. Community Bible Tabernacle's Thanksgiving Community Dinner. The Greater Community Bible Tabernacle invites individuals to a free community dinner on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 5220 Wynnefield Ave. Registration...
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