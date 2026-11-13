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Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk Returns Nov. 22 to Kick Off Downtown Lynchburg's Holiday Season
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Downtown Lynchburg will usher in the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 22, with the return of Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk, a free community celebration featuring holiday lights, music, shopping and family-friendly activities. Hosted by the Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA), the annual event runs from 4 to...
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