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California’s Outgoing Insurance Commissioner Is Being Sued Over How the State Approved Rate Hikes
By Ben Jones,8 days ago
Kristin Rosi spent nearly two decades as an administrative law judge at the California Department of Insurance. She was appointed chief judge in 2016. In October 2024, she issued a ruling that found the department was not following state law when approving insurance rate increases. Weeks later, her authority was curtailed. By early 2025, she was out of a job.