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Week 10 IDP Start/Sit Fantasy Football 2026 | Lineup Advice and Hidden Gems
By Jon Glosser,4 days ago
This entry is part 172 of 172 in the series Weekly Fantasy Football Strategy and Advice | Dynasty Nerds. Welcome back, IDP Nerds! The Week 10 IDP Start/Sit is here, and we’re getting closer to the fantasy playoffs with every passing week. We’ve had our share of frustrating lineup decisions this season, but the last two weeks have been a step in the right direction. With bye weeks, injuries, and inconsistent performances still giving IDP managers headaches, finding the right matchups can make all the difference. Before we get into this week’s Starts, Sits, and Streamers, let’s take a look at how our Week 9 recommendations performed.