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Sound Transit Installs Mesh Cages To Protect Aquatic Wildlife
By Jennifer McLawhorn, Managing Editor,4 days ago
Scuba divers have started installing slim mesh cages below Sound Transit’s 2 Line’s Crosslake Connection to help protect fish around the I-90 floating bridge. Sound Transit says these cages are tubular and surround anode string, the “underwater wires connected to floating pontoons that emit electrical current to prevent corrosion of the steel and concrete.” According to the report, Sound Transit developed the design with the WSDOT, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and fisheries staff from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. The collaboration came about after the agency was notified by the WSDOT on Aug. 3 of the increase of dead fish on the lakebed over the summer.