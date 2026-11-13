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Town of Algoma votes against creating EMS district with Oshkosh
By Rachel Charniak,8 days ago
TOWN OF ALGOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) –The Algoma Town Board decided not to create a new EMS district after several hours of public pushback and discussion. “Very happy and pleased of the ultimate outcome,” said Don Houde of the Town of Algoma Fire Department. “I know they left the door open to bring it up again, but I think that the compassion of the town, the community emphasize the work that we do.”
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