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Knox-Galesburg Symphony preview: Brahms, Mozart and a flute soloist’s debut
8 days ago
Two of the pieces on Saturday's program begin with three chords. In Carl Reinecke's flute concerto, they are peaceful and warm. In Brahms' Third Symphony, guest conductor Justin Swearinger said, they are "these towering pillars of sound." Swearinger, director of instrumental activities at Monmouth College, and principal flutist Paul Mizzi joined Galesburg's Morning News on Friday, Nov. 13, to preview the Knox-Galesburg Symphony's "Light, Lyric, and Lofty," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg.