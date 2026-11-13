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Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey Team Up to Give Away 5,000 Thanksgiving Meals in Philadelphia
By Michael Vyskocil,8 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers stars Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey are joining forces to distribute 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need across Philadelphia, making this the largest turkey drive in the Tyrese Maxey Foundation's history. According to a Metro Philadelphia report, Brown's 7uice Foundation is partnering with Maxey's foundation. Each meal...