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Philadelphia Parents of Students With Special Needs Report Late Buses, Tracking App Glitches
By Michael Vyskocil,8 days ago
Some parents of School District of Philadelphia students with special needs say repeated transportation problems with the district's new transportation contractor have delayed their children's trips to and from school. According to an Action News 6abc report, Zum began operating this school year under a five-year, $483 million contract with...