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Best NFL Games to Watch This Week 10, 2026: Top Matchups & Must-See Games
By Writers,8 days ago
Week 9 closed with a statement from Buffalo. The Bills beat the Vikings 23-6 on Monday night to improve to 7-1, and the Bears edged the Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday night. Then the trade deadline hit, with Kirk Cousins heading from the Raiders back to Minnesota and Fernando Mendoza taking over in Las Vegas, and Thursday night gave us a Commanders 24-21 upset of the Giants on Stefon Diggs' touchdown with 57 seconds left. Now the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are on bye, which leaves 14 games, and if you're hunting for the best NFL games to watch this weekend, building a DFS lineup, or just trying to figure out which NFL games this week deserve your couch time, we've got a game in Munich at 9:30 AM, two 6-2 teams fighting for first place in the AFC North, and a 55.5 total in Dallas. Big spread? Somebody's about to get run off the field. Tight line? Strap in. Total pushing past 50? Every fantasy manager I know already has three tabs open on it.