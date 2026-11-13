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Clarinda High auditorium repairs delayed again
By Mike Peterson,8 days ago
(Clarinda) -- Issues with material deliveries are causing further delays with repairs to the Clarinda 7-12 Complex's auditorium. Back in July, the Clarinda School Board approved repairs to the auditorium's tower panels, which were damaged by high winds back in March. Originally scheduled for the summer, repairs were rescheduled for the end of October. But, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News officials with Rogge Construction--the project's general contractor--indicated a delay in steel deliveries caused further delays.