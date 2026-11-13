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NFL Week 10 Weather Report: Fantasy Football & DFS Impact
By Writers,8 days ago
Week 10 is a quiet weather slate, and the news that matters most comes from the trade deadline and the injury report. Kirk Cousins is back in Minnesota, Puka Nacua is officially on injured reserve, and the Jaguars, Bills, and Lions all loaded up on defense. On the weather side, the latest forecasts show Bills-Jets with the strongest wind (12 mph with gusts to 22 mph) and Texans-Browns with the only real rain chance. A national outlook also flags a possible rain-snow mix near Cleveland and New York, so it is worth checking radar Sunday morning. Six of the 13 games are played indoors or under a roof. Here is every game and what it means for your DFS builds.