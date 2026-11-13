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White Bengal Edition: Week 10 vs Pittsburgh Steelers | BENGALS WEEKLY
7 days ago
Welcome to a very special White Bengal edition of Bengals Weekly, presented by CBTS! Before getting into Week 10's AFC North battle with the Steelers, Bengals Radio Voice Dan Hoard and FOX19 Sports Director Joe Danneman take a look back at the Bengals' trip to Spain and their Week 9 victory over the Falcons. Then Hoard sits down with second-year LB Barrett Carter for an exclusive interview. Finally, Hoard and Danneman break down Sunday's prime-time, White Bengal showdown with Pittsburgh, and Hoard speaks with Bengals legend and NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, who will be on the call Sunday night!