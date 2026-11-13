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2 men face federal arraignment in Seattle federal court in alleged $5.6 million retail theft case
By REGAN GALLO-FENZ,8 days ago
Two men are accused of running a sophisticated retail theft scheme, fraudulently obtaining $5.6 million worth of stolen merchandise and refunds from major retailers, and reselling it across the country for more than $3 million. Brian Vinh Pham, 29, of Arlington, Texas, and Romar Aragon Noto, 22, of North Hills,...
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