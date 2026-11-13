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UMass Dartmouth receives $100,000 for shuttle service connecting campus to South Coast Rail in Fall River, New Bedford
By Ken Paiva,8 days ago
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — UMass Dartmouth will add new shuttle routes connecting campus to South Coast Rail commuter stations in New Bedford and Fall River, supported by $100,000 in state funding secured by Rep. Antonio F.D. Cabral ’78. The funding will improve the University’s intercampus and off-campus shuttle service,...
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