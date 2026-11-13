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Photographer Gabriel Moses to Receive the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2026
By Pesala Bandara,7 days ago
Gabriel Moses — the photographer behind some of the most influential fashion campaigns in recent years — will receive the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2026. The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that Gabriel Moses will receive the award at The Fashion Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 30.