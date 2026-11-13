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Lightspeed, Kaleidotrope, GigaNotoSaurus,
8 days ago
“Legs” by A.M. Maris, which is absolutely not a story about a dog, yet has all the vibes of a dog story. Legs is the name of the “mutt,” or creature, at the heart of the story, and while Legs is not a dog at all, what with her “budding appendages, lengthening tails, sharpening spikes” and multitude of eyes, she loves her owner and does her very best to please and obey him. This includes subjecting herself to the punishments he doles out and participating in fights to the death against other “mutts.” Maris tells the story very tightly from Legs’s perspective, giving us glimpses of her origins and the world beyond her circumscribed life as seen through her (many) eyes. There’s an insightful exploration here of things like cruelty, loyalty, and obedience, and the ways both animals and humans can put themselves in harm’s way when they love someone, no matter how misguided that love might seem from outside.